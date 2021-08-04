ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
Pakistan

Fall 2021: GCU to open admissions to five-year LLB (Hons)

Recorder Report 04 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The Government College University Lahore has announced establishing the Law department this year to open admissions to the five-year LLB (Hons) in Fall 2021. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the five-year LLB (Hons) programme is very carefully designed under the valuable guidance of best legal minds including honorable former chief justice of Lahore High Court, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, and honorable sitting judges of the Lahore High Court including Justice Masud Abid Naqvi and Justice Jawad Hassan.

Prof Zaidi said the vision is to establish Dr Muhammad Iqbal Law School, where we will offer LLM and PhD in legal studies.

"Our LLB programme will be intellectually challenging and rigorously taught by leading Pakistani and international legal experts," he added.

