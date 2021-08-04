Markets
LME official prices
04 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2230.50 2635.00 9737.00 2445.50 19725.00 36141.00 3043.00 2403.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2230.50 2635.00 9737.00 2445.50 19725.00 36141.00 3043.00 2403.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2628.50 9767.00 2407.00 19713.00 34938.00 3047.50 2390.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2628.50 9767.00 2407.00 19713.00 34938.00 3047.50 2390.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31953.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31953.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
