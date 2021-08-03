ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
ASC 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
GGGL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.38%)
GGL 45.63 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (7.06%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.05%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
MLCF 45.54 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.5%)
NETSOL 161.80 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.08%)
PACE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SILK 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
SNGP 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.22%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.72%)
UNITY 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.26%)
BR100 5,189 Increased By ▲ 64.21 (1.25%)
BR30 26,249 Increased By ▲ 598.06 (2.33%)
KSE100 47,758 Increased By ▲ 305.07 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 124.84 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder
Markets

Dollar languishes, other safe haven currencies shine amid Delta caution

  • Dollar under pressure vs. safe-haven currencies
  • Swiss franc gains on dollar and euro
  • Delta variant fears sap risk appetite
Reuters Updated 03 Aug 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: The US dollar languished again on Tuesday, particularly against the Swiss franc and Japanese yen, as questions about slowing US economic growth and the COVID-19 Delta variant tempered risk appetite.

The US dollar fell just below 109 yen, losing nearly 0.4% for the second day and it traded against the Swiss franc as much as 0.3% lower. The franc also gained against the euro to its greatest value in nine months.

"The Swiss franc and the yen are benefiting as rising coronavirus cases cloud the outlook for growth," said Joe Manimbo, senior market strategist at Western Union Business Solutions.

But the moves to the safe haven franc and yen also came alongside reminders that currencies are sensitive to talk from central bankers about pulling back on bond purchases and eventually raising rates as their economies come out of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Relatively hawkish comments by central bank officials in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday led the Australian dollar and the Kiwi dollar to big gains among major currencies.

The Kiwi dollar rose as much as 0.6% early in the day after New Zealand's central bank said it would soon begin consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards as it tries to control an inflated housing market and protect home buyers.

The Australian dollar spiked higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck with its plan to taper its bond-buying program, shrugging off concerns about the economic impact from rising coronavirus cases. It gained half a percent against its US counterpart before falling back to up 0.1%.

Australia, NZ dollars up slightly ahead of cenbank decisions

The index that measures the dollar's strength against a basket of peers was down by a hair at 92.026 at 1413 GMT, after declining slightly on Monday. Last week the dollar lost nearly 1% as US Federal Reserve policy makers said they expected it would still be while before job growth allowed them to pull back on support for the economy.

Strategists have said they do not expect additional major moves in the dollar before Friday's US jobs report and maybe not until Fed officials speak at the end of August at a symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The euro was a touch higher at $1.1874, having lost some momentum after hitting a one-month high of $1.1909 on Friday. Sterling gained as much as 0.3%,, just off Friday's one-month high, before easing to up 0.1%.

On Thursday the Bank of England will meet and could send hawkish signals on its policies amid optimism about the British economy.

The 10-year US Treasury yield slipped again on Tuesday to 1.169% at mid-morning in New York, continuing a downward trend since the end of March.

Market watchers have pointed to the decline in the 10-yield as a sign of coming disappointment in economic growth, especially with the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

"What's keeping the dollar from really benefiting from the flight to safety is that Treasury yields continue to grind lower," Manimbo said.

In the United States, COVID-19 hospital admissions in Louisiana and Florida have hit a new peak though top US health expert Anthony Fauci has ruled out another lockdown in the country.

