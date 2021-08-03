Hot, humid weather likely to prevail across country

KARACHI: Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts in the country in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Monday.

However, it forecast rain-wind-thundershowers for Kashmir, Potohar region, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated heavy falls, it said, are also expected during the period. “Monsoon currents are still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours, rain-wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Malam Jabba received maximum of the rainfall 51mm, Islamabad Airport 46mm, Noorpur Thal 42mm, Dera Ismail Khan Airport and Attock 31mm, each, Lahore Johar Town 30mm.

Furthermore, Nishtar Town Lahore 28mm, Kasur 22mm, Dera Ismail Khan City and Takht Bai 20mm, Saidu Sharif 19mm, Gulshan Ravi 14mm, Shahi Qila, Toba Tek Singh and Golra 13mm, each, Parachinar and Saidpur 12mm, each, Bunji 8mm and Rawalakot 6mm. Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021