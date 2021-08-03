Hamza files reply

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has filed his reply to a show cause notice of the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) denying the charges of money laundering and questioning the jurisdiction of the agency to hold the inquiry.

Hamza said that all his assets are already subject matter of a trial of a reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He argued that show cause notice is mala fide and without sanction of law.

