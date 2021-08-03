Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line: High power test completed successfully

LAHORE: High power testing of ±660kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission line is completed on fast track with close liaison of Pak Matiari Lahore Transmission Line Company (PMLTC) and National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC). HVDC system, on Monday, transmitted 3000MW power on Bi-pole successfully as per requirement of Transmission Services Agreement.

Managing Director NTDC Engr Muhammad Ayub remained in control room of NPCC during the test and monitored HVDC parameters and also sought update about the test and issued guidelines to the commissioning working group, consultant and independent Engineer to perform test vigilantly and take necessary measures in order to maintain system stability.

Updating the details of testing phases, the NTDC spokesman said that out of 8 power tests 7 have been completed successfully so far that include : Commissioning Tests (DC Station Tests) Lahore (A1:), Commissioning Tests (DC Station Tests) Matiari (A2:), Mono-pole Low Power System Tests (Upto 400 MW each pole) (A:3),Bi-pole Low Power System Tests (Upto 800 MW Bi-pole) (A4:), Mono-pole High Power Tests (2200 MW, each pole) (A5:),Bi-pole High Power Tests at Maximum Available Power (MAP) (A6:), Special Optional Tests (recommended by OE)(A7:). Whereas, the last remaining test i.e. Trial Operation (168 hrs) and Capability Demonstration Test (06 hrs) (A8:) will be completed soon and Commercial Operation Date will be achieved on 01 Sep 2021.

The ±660 kV HVDC Matiari Lahore Transmission Project is CPEC Project built on BOOT basis which has been envisioned to evacuate 4000MW power from power plants in South of the country.

