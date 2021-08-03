Non-production of Chohan angers Elahi

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has once again made it clear that the sanctity of the House and its members will not safeguarded at all costs.

The speaker expressed these views in the House on Monday while responding to non-implementation of the production order of arrested MPA Nazir Chohan.

He also said that officers who had not implemented the production order will be taken to the task.

The speaker adjourned the House till Tuesday without taking any government business because of the absence of the secretary food in the House during the question hour.

The session started one hour and 37 minutes late under the chair of speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The speaker, talking on the Provincial Assembly (Privileges) (Amendment) Bill 2021, said that the privilege bill was unanimously approved by the House. He said bureaucracy had misled the governor Punjab and governor had sent back the bill to the House. He said that Provincial Assembly (Privileges) (Amendment) Bill 2021 will again be presented in the House today. He also said that all the members should ensure their presence in the House.

However, speaking on a point of order at the start of the session provincial minister for jails Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan told the House that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar and MPA Nazir Chohan had already reconciled their disputes.

The arrested MPA, Nazir Chohan, Monday wrote a letter to the Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi and requested him to continue the current session till his release and return to the House.

Punjab inister for Jail Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan read out Nazir Chohan’s letter in the assembly. In the letter, the detained lawmaker said the reconciliation had been done at the request of the leadership and he would join the continuing PA session after being discharging from hospital.

Chohan said in his letterthat he was under treatment in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and would return to the House after recovering from cardiac pain.

He thanked to the PA speaker for issuing production orders to release him and present him in the House. He said he was personally grateful to Elahi for supporting and taking a stand for him.

Chohan was jailed on a judicial remand of 14 days last Saturday but after developing cardiac pain was shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

