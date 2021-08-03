ANL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
Pakistan

Alkhidmat offers oxygen cylinders free of cost

Recorder Report 03 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Owing to the prevailing situation of the fourth wave of corona pandemic in Karachi, Alkhidmat has offered free of cost oxygen cylinders for Covid patients.

One of the country’s largest non-governmental organizations took the decision at a meeting chaired by chief executive Naveed Baig. As per the latest arrangement, oxygen cylinders will be offered at Alkhidmat’s help desks across the city.

Furthermore in this regard, two facilitation centers will offer oxygen round the clock. One 24/7 center has been established at Liaquatabad Office and second one at Alkhidmat’s head office in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID patients Alkhidmat oxygen cylinders Naveed Baig

