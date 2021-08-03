Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of wheat

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Aug. 4.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan purchased 60,000 tonnes in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat last week.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments in 2022. Possible shipment combinations are Feb. 1-14, Feb. 15-28, March 1-15 and March 16-31.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, traders said on Monday.