ANL 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.83%)
ASC 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.59%)
ASL 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
GGGL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.06%)
GGL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.67%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.36%)
MLCF 43.71 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.53%)
NETSOL 150.75 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.97%)
PACE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
PAEL 32.52 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.47%)
PIBTL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.84%)
POWER 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PRL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
PTC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.87%)
TRG 155.68 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.81%)
UNITY 40.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
WTL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,087 Increased By ▲ 44.2 (0.88%)
BR30 25,456 Increased By ▲ 240.09 (0.95%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 202.93 (0.43%)
KSE30 18,908 Increased By ▲ 70.8 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,462
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,039,695
4,85824hr
8.61% positivity
Sindh
385,414
Punjab
357,735
Balochistan
30,502
Islamabad
88,093
KPK
144,848
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may revisit July 23 low of $1,789.98

  • Over the next few days, gold may remain sideways within the range
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may revisit its July 23 low of $1,789.98 per ounce, as it failed again to break a resistance at $1,832.80.

The failure signals the completion of the uptrend from $1,749.20, or the extension of a correction from the July 15 high of $1,833.65.

In either of the cases, gold may drop to $1,789. Immediate resistance is at $1,822, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,832-$1,853 range.

[ Spot gold may test resistance at $1,746 ][1]

On the daily chart, trending signals turned neutral, as gold lost its bullish momentum before testing a resistance at $1,840. Signals may become clearer when the metal gets out of the range of $1,784-$1,840.

Over the next few days, gold may remain sideways within the range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold gold price gold usa gold asia

Spot gold may revisit July 23 low of $1,789.98

Loans for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Govt revises guarantee downward

IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs

WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'

Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes

FO rejects former Canadian minister's remarks against Pakistan

Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar

Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM

Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities

Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers

Evergrande sells stakes in internet unit for $418m

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters