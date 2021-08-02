ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
China government bond yields slip as coronavirus concerns rise

  • The yield on the benchmark 10-year Chinese government bond fell to 2.7975% in morning trade on Monday
Reuters 02 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese government bond yields fell to their lowest in more than a year on Monday as traders worried about the impact of a surge in new coronavirus cases.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Chinese government bond fell to 2.7975% in morning trade on Monday, the lowest since June 2020.

The most-traded China 10-year government bond futures contract, for September delivery, rose as much as 0.4% in early trade.

