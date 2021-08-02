Markets
China government bond yields slip as coronavirus concerns rise
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year Chinese government bond fell to 2.7975% in morning trade on Monday
02 Aug 2021
SHANGHAI: Chinese government bond yields fell to their lowest in more than a year on Monday as traders worried about the impact of a surge in new coronavirus cases.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Chinese government bond fell to 2.7975% in morning trade on Monday, the lowest since June 2020.
Foreign holdings of China govt bonds top 10% in January
The most-traded China 10-year government bond futures contract, for September delivery, rose as much as 0.4% in early trade.
Inflation reading clocks in at 8.4% in July
China government bond yields slip as coronavirus concerns rise
Loans for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Govt revises guarantee downward
IPPs: NAB fear impediment to implementation of PPAs
WPR praised for declaring Pakistan as 'cheapest country'
Import of partial raw materials from Afghanistan: PCMEA team briefs Dawood about duties, taxes
FO rejects former Canadian minister's remarks against Pakistan
Targeted lockdown likely in urban centres: Umar
Govt doesn't want to 'ruin' national economy: PM
Afghan forces bomb Taliban fighters to repel assaults on key cities
Kuwait Ports plans region's first city for electric car makers
Evergrande sells stakes in internet unit for $418m
Read more stories
Comments