PM approves one-window Ehsaas policy: Sania

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said that the Prime minister had approved the One-Window Ehsaas Policy. In a statement, she said the policy is aimed to deliver services through a single window, a one-stop shop. Dr Sania Nishtar said it will also address issues in social protection programs.

The policy entails six sets of actions including Ehsaas Physical Centre, back office digital interface, a public facing digital information and services platform with the integrated database and the Ehsaas One-Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy.-PR

