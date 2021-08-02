Eight passengers dislodge from flight having no vaccine certificates

KARACHI: At least eight passengers were dislodged from their Islamabad-bound flight on Sunday by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for not having their proof of vaccination amid the rise of Covid-19 cases.

With people still reluctant from getting themselves vaccinated against the global pandemic on the rise in its fourth Covid wave, the government has begun implementing its SOPs one of which is to restrict travelling via flights without Covid vaccination certificates.

The airport manager is personally overseeing the process of checking Covid vaccination certificates, CAA said.

The country has, starting from Sunday, made it mandatory for everyone above 18 years of age to get the Covid shots for travelling in domestic flights.

Only those flying to international destinations and those flying locally but are not Pakistani citizens will be exceptions. It may be noted that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) announced at least 62 more deaths due to Covid infection while 5,026 fresh positive cases are reported across the country during the last 24 hours.