Pillion riding ban lifted

INP 01 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government has announced to ease lockdown restrictions notified yesterday, lifting the pillion riding ban and allowing sectors that are fully vaccinated to operate.

Addressing a press conference, Spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said that it was owing to the decisions including the blocking of mobile SIMs taken by the Sindh government that had led to a manifold increase in the vaccination process.

“185,406 people have received COVID-19 jabs in last 24 hours,” he said adding that still people are standing in long queues to get themselves vaccinated.

Pakistan reports another 4,950 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally since April 29

He said that the government has provided enough doses to vaccination centres to inoculate the public and is allowing public transport aimed at bringing people to the vaccination centres.

“We are also lifting a ban on pillion riding,” Murtaza Wahab said and added that restaurants, bakeries, and milk shops are also exempted from following restricted timings.

He said that the Chief Minister headed a meeting early in the morning and decided to lift some restrictions. “The shops operating after restricted timing will be sealed for three days while marriage halls will also be sealed for over holding a ceremony,” he said while conveying the decisions.

He also assured that the government would take action against officials who would act against the devised SOPs or harass the public.

