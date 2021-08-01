ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
First-ever ‘Technology Incubation Centre’ set up in SU Jamshoro

Recorder Report 01 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: The first ever ‘Technology Incubation Center’ (TIC) has been set up in the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), University of Sindh Jamshoro in a bid to help the passing out students start various businesses and earn money by opening their own companies instead of waiting for public sector jobs.

In his presidential remarks on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the Technology Incubation Centre will work under the office of research, innovation & commercialization (ORIC) and it will be supported to every possible extent by the university. He said that the passing out students were required to be engaged in the center for a year or two in order that they might be able to deal with the business related issues and start their own businesses. “Incubation means “learn and earn”. Therefore, whatever the students learn on the campus during their studies, they should develop their skills and start a business and play their part in the development of the national economy”, the vice chancellor said.

He further said that starting a business could provide jobs for more unemployed youth adding that there was no dearth of talent in the country especially in Sindh but he said, the youths were just required to be provided opportunities.

Dr. Kalhoro said that there were more teaching departments in Sindh University than any other varsity in the province, hence; he said the incubation center will be able to function more effectively and earn money.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

