ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Frosts stain Brazil coffee belt

Reuters 01 Aug 2021

VARGINHA, (BRAZIL): Flying over the coffee region in the south of top Brazilian producer state Minas Gerais, it is possible to see brownish spots stain large parts of the fields, signs that the worst cold snap in nearly three decades will hurt production for at least the next two crops.

“It was worse than I imagined... It’s hard to see a field that hasn’t suffered any damage,” said agronomist Adriano de Rezende, technical coordinator at the Minasul coffee cooperative, after seeing from above for the first time the farms in Varginha and other areas in Minas, such as Eloi Mendes, Paraguaçu, Alfenas, Machado, Boa Esperança e Carmo da Cachoeira.

After inspecting the fields from above on Thursday, the agronomist estimated that between 20% and 30% of the crops were hit by the unusually cold temperatures that reached the region on July 20 in the worst frost since 1994, according to farmers and analysts.

Minasul operates in important production centers in the south of Minas Gerais, a region that accounted for around 40% of arabica coffee production in Brazil in 2020. Arabica is the main type used by large coffee companies such as Starbucks and Nestle.

Another key producing region, the Cerrado Mineiro, has also been severely impacted.

The frosts in Brazil, the world’s largest producer and exporter of coffee, sent prices in New York sky-rocketing to above $2 per pound for the first time since 2014 earlier this week.

Despite estimating the area hit by the cold, Rezende believes it is early to estimate production losses precisely, as more frosts were expected.

He also said that the intensity of the burning by the cold varies even in the same field in a farm, what makes the evaluation harder.

“But it is a fact that 2022 will not be an on-year” he commented, referring to the biannual production cycle of arabica coffee which alternates years of high and lower production, since trees get stressed after a large crop and produce less the following year.

Brazil is currently in an off-year, with production seen at around 55 million 60-kg bags by analysts, down from around 70 million bags in 2020. The worst drought in 90 years has also impacted output.

A larger production in 2022 was considered key by analysts to guarantee a balanced global supply next year, as consumption grows around the world due to the reopening of coffee shops after coronavirus-related restrictions.

FALLING LEAVES

Back on the ground, and while visiting the Mato Dentro farm in Varginha along with Reuters, the agronomist said that in a month’s time, all the burned leaves will be on the ground, which will make it easier to check how bad the trees were damaged.

The more heavily damaged trees will need a heavy pruning, which means they will only produce again after two years Farmer Flavio Figueiredo de Rezende, who produces coffee in Varginha and Carmo da Cachoeira, said that before the frosts, he was expecting a near record production in 2022.

“But now, if we produce the same as this year’s, it would be already good. It is sad, but that is part of our struggle”.

More frosts were reported on Friday in several areas in Brazil, as a new polar mass advances through the center-south region.

But the farmer said the damage will not increase much, since the same areas are likely to be hit.

Coffee coffee prices Minas Gerais coffee sales Adriano de Rezende

Frosts stain Brazil coffee belt

Federal govt opposes Sindh govt’s lockdown move

President urges youth to take part in TBTT

‘China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2’

PSX posts 0.6pc negative return in July

Governor opens monsoon tree plantation drive

PM approves ‘One Window Ehsaas Policy’

LPG cylinder price raised by Rs10/kg

MoF upbeat about higher cotton yield

Shehbaz demands probe into purchase of ‘costly’ LNG

Ex-depot prices of petrol, kerosene oil increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.