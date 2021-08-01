ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Wheat set for second monthly gain as drought cuts US yields

Reuters 01 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures on Friday were on track for a second monthly gain after a severe drought curbed production of top quality spring crop in the United States and as Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, reduced its output estimates.

Soybeans and corn are set to finish July in negative territory on slowing demand in top importer China.

“Adverse weather has damaged the US spring crop,” said one Singapore-based grains trader at an international trading company. “The output is not just below average but record low.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.5percent at $7.02 a bushel, as of 0254 GMT. Wheat gained 3.3percent so far this month.

Soybeans lost 1.6percent in July after closing almost 9percent lower last month, and corn is down nearly 6percent this month, its third monthly decline.

Scouts on the second day of the Wheat Quality Council’s annual tour found that spring wheat yield prospects in northwest North Dakota were well below average.

