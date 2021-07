Two PAF officers promoted

ISLAMABAD: The government has promoted two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers to the rank of Air Marshal.

The promoted Air Officers included Air Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi and Air Marshal Muhammad Mughees Afzal, said a PAF media release issued here on Friday. Air Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmad Qureshi was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June, 1988. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron and a flying wing. He has served as Commandant College of Flying Training, PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur.