ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

French soft wheat harvest speeds up with dry weather

Reuters 31 Jul 2021

PARIS: The French soft wheat harvest sped up last week as dry weather offered farmers a respite after heavy rainfall, but was still lagging far behind last year, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

About 47percent of the French soft wheat crop area had been cut by Monday this week, up from 14percent a week earlier, the office said in a cereal crop report. That compared with 87percent of the crop harvested by the same time last year.

France, the European Union’s largest grain grower, is widely expected to register a rebound in wheat production, but heavy rainfall earlier this summer has delayed the harvest and raised concern about late losses to yields and a deterioration in grain quality, which determines wheat’s suitability for milling.

The condition of French soft wheat in the week to July 26 stood at 75percent of crops rated good or excellent, unchanged from a week earlier, FranceAgriMer said.

FranceAgriMer’s crop ratings give an assessment of yield potential and not grain quality, which is hard to determine until the crop is harvested.

The winter barley harvest was nearly over with 98percent harvested by July 26. It was complete by the same period last year.

Some 39percent of French spring barley had been harvested by the same time compared with 12percent previous week and 53percent the year earlier.

For grain maize, which is harvested in the autumn, FranceAgriMer estimates 90percent of the crop in good/excellent condition by July 26, unchanged from the previous week.

Wheat European Union wheat prices FranceAgriMer

French soft wheat harvest speeds up with dry weather

Karachi to undergo ‘mild’ lockdown from today

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

Spot LNG price spiked due to global supply issues: PD

Up to 1.4pc hike in POL products’ prices recommended

LNG supply chain: Ogra issues licences to Energas and Tabeer

Rs6.7bn refund to consumers approved by Nepra

80-year-old Ishrat explains why he has quit

SPI up 0.03pc WoW

Highest surge of Covid-19 cases of past two months reported

PSDP funds utilisation strategy mapped out

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.