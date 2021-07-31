KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.546 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,469. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.186 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.226 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.517 billion), Silver (PKR 668.302 million), Platinum (PKR 561.860 million), DJ (PKR 339.122 million), Crude Oil (PKR 306.345 million), Copper (PKR 293.269 million), Natural Gas (PKR 260.872 million), SP 500 (PKR 181.835 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 4.490 million). In Agriculture Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.196 million were traded.

