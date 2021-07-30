Non-implementation of production order of member: Punjab Assembly speaker adjourns session

LAHORE: The Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Thursday adjourned the session due to non implementation of production order of member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (Tareen Group) Nazir Chohan who was arrested by Federal Investigation Agency.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi while giving warning to the bureaucrats said that this is not jungle nor any one is Tarzan. "There will be no compromise on the honour of parliament", Elahi said.

He also said that those who were involved in violating the privilege will be punished through the Privilege Bill. The session will be held daily and only Nazir Chohan will be discussed. The government will not be allowed to pass any bill.

Earlier, the session started 3 hour twenty two minutes late under the chair of speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in chair and lasted for twenty five minutes.

While speaking on the point of order Parliamentary leader of Jahangir Khan Tareen Group Saeed Akbar Niwani said that that only fault of Chohan was that he raised the question on the beliefs of the person who was sitting in government.

He claimed that Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar was directly involved in this matter.

He allegedly directed the agencies to torturer Nazir Chohan.

He said that if there is no value of the production order issued by speaker then it is an open war against parliament.

PML (N) MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool while speaking on the point of order criticized Shahzad Akbar for his alleged involvement in the arrest of Nazir Chohan.

The speaker adjourned the session without any proceeding till Friday 2 pm.

Earlier, Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat while talking to media in the premises of Punjab Assembly said that the case of MPA Nazir Chauhan is serious as no one had the authority to question the beliefs of others. Raja Basharat said that we should be careful in such matters.

He said that even then, if Nazir Chauhan would face any lawlessness, it would be corrected.

The law minister further said that the election in Sialkot was transparent and there was no weight in the rumours of rigging. He said that no one had complained of rigging during the polling all day so the results after transparent elections should be acknowledged by all.

He said that the Punjab government had ensured implementation of all the orders of the Election Commission for transparent elections as it believed in strengthening institutions and democracy.

