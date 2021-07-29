ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.68%)
ASC 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
FFL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.75%)
GGGL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
GGL 44.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
JSCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.79%)
KAPCO 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.4%)
MLCF 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.48%)
PAEL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
POWER 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
PRL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.92%)
SNGP 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.02%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
TRG 159.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
WTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.06%)
BR100 5,089 Decreased By ▼ -7.39 (-0.15%)
BR30 25,662 Decreased By ▼ -92.5 (-0.36%)
KSE100 47,273 Decreased By ▼ -44.72 (-0.09%)
KSE30 18,964 Decreased By ▼ -10.53 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021
World

Tunisia in political turmoil as president sacks more officials

  • Key civil society groups warned against any "illegitimate" extension of Saied's 30-day suspension of parliament
AFP 29 Jul 2021

TUNIS: Tunisia lurched further into political uncertainty Wednesday as President Kais Saied dismissed more officials, days after he suspended parliament and assumed executive powers in what opponents labelled a coup.

Key civil society groups warned against any "illegitimate" extension of Saied's 30-day suspension of parliament, and demanded in a joint statement a timeline for political action.

After suspending parliament and sacking Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Sunday, and firing the defence and justice ministers on Monday, Saied then ordered the dismissal of several top officials.

Tunisian president suspends parliament, dismisses PM

Late Tuesday, 63-year-old Saied, a former law lecturer who was a political newcomer when he won a landslide 2019 presidential election victory, issued decrees sacking a long list of senior government officials, including the army's chief prosecutor.

On Wednesday, he also dismissed the CEO of national television channel Wataniya.

In addition, he has lifted the parliamentary immunity of lawmakers and assumed judicial powers.

Saied says his actions are justified under the constitution, which allows the head of state to take unspecified exceptional measures in the event of an "imminent threat".

On top of the political turmoil, the North African nation is beset by a crippling economic crisis including soaring inflation and high unemployment, as well as surging Covid-19 infections.

Judicial probe

The moderate Islamist Ennahdha party, which was the largest faction in the coalition government, has labelled the power grab a "coup d'etat", while the US, EU and other powers have voiced strong concern.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday urged Tunisia to rapidly appoint a new prime minister and government.

Further ramping up tensions, the Tunisian prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday the judiciary has opened an investigation into allegations that Ennahdha and two other political parties received illegal funding ahead of elections in 2019.

The financial arm of the judiciary opened the probe on July 14, focusing on "the foreign financing and acceptance of funds of unknown origin", prosecution spokesman Mohsen Dali said.

Saied, an academic who has said he is determined to revolutionise the political system through changes to the law, said he would assume executive power with the help of a government whose new chief he would appoint himself.

Names of possible candidates circulated Wednesday after Saied met with representatives of national organisations late Monday.

The young democracy had often been cited as the sole success story of the Arab Spring -- the series of uprisings that swept the region starting in 2010.

But, a decade on, many in the nation of 12 million people say they have seen little improvement in living standards, and have grown infuriated by protracted political deadlock with infighting among the elite.

The ousted government had also been criticised for its handling of the Covid pandemic. Tunisia has one of the world's highest official per-capita death tolls.

'A great challenge'

"President Saied is faced with a great challenge: to show Tunisians and the world that he made the right decisions," added Jourchi.

After violent clashes outside the army-blockaded parliament on Monday, the Ennahdha party said "organised thugs" were being used to "provoke bloodshed and chaos".

On Tuesday, Ennahdha said it was ready to go to early legislative and presidential elections for the sake of maintaining democracy, while demanding that any delay "is not used as a pretext to maintain an autocratic regime".

Noureddine B'Hiri, a senior Ennahdha leader, said the party had decided to campaign peacefully against the president's plans.

But before any elections, "parliament should resume its activities and the military end its control", B'Hiri told AFP.

In the 10 years since Tunisia's popular revolution toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia has had nine governments.

Some have lasted just months, hindering the reforms needed to revamp the country's struggling economy and poor public services.

Tunisia Kais Saied Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi

Tunisia in political turmoil as president sacks more officials

