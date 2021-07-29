Met forecasts rain, thunderstorm

KARACHI: Most parts of the country are likely to see rain and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours, the Met office said on Wednesday. Rain with isolated to heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over other parts of the country, it said.

"Strong monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country," the Met said. Karachi is expected to remain windy and cloudy with chances of drizzle. Humidity is likely to range up to 85 percent and temperature 32 degrees Celsius. Rain was reported in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi over the past 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021