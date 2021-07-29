Twitter tests shopping in e-commerce move

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter on Wednesday began testing a feature allowing businesses sell goods from their profile pages at the one-to-many messaging platform.

A "Shopping Module" being tried by a few brands in the US marked a move into e-commerce that comes as potential competition for rivals including online bulletin board Pinterest.

"Though we are in very early explorations, we're excited about the potential of shopping on Twitter and eager to learn more as we go," Goldbird product lead Bruce Falck said in a blog post.

