KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 28, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,099.91 High: 5,189.14 Low: 5,091.07 Net Change: (-) 69.24 Volume ('000): 294,526 Value ('000): 9,291,865 Makt Cap 1,168,651,155,776 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,204.66 NET CH. (-) 63.72 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,318.92 NET CH. (-) 32.73 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,582.73 NET CH. (-) 57.20 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,957.14 NET CH. (-) 24.35 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,607.17 NET CH. (-) 129.95 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-July-2021 ====================================

