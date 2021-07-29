Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 28, 2021).
29 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 28, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,099.91
High: 5,189.14
Low: 5,091.07
Net Change: (-) 69.24
Volume ('000): 294,526
Value ('000): 9,291,865
Makt Cap 1,168,651,155,776
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,204.66
NET CH. (-) 63.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,318.92
NET CH. (-) 32.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,582.73
NET CH. (-) 57.20
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,957.14
NET CH. (-) 24.35
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,607.17
NET CH. (-) 129.95
------------------------------------
As on: 28-July-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
