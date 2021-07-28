ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
KSE-100 down 369 points as intra-day gains erased

Ali Ahmed 28 Jul 2021

The benchmark KSE-100 Index ended 369 points lower on Wednesday, as all intra-day gains were erased after a positive start to the session.

The KSE-100 eventually finished at 47,318.03, a fall of 368.96 points or 0.77%, but not before it had an intra-day high of 47,874.69.

The fall comes a day after the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced to keep the key interest rate unchanged at 7% for the next two months. However, reports of rising infections, and looming lockdowns took toll on investor sentiment that forced profit-booking.

KSE-100 ends flat as investors exercise caution

Sectors dragging the benchmark index downwards included technology and communication (93.22 points), cement (38.76 points) and banking (31.19 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 432.62 million on Tuesday to 365.77 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs12.26 billion, a decrease from Rs13.87 billion on Tuesday .

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 40.37 million shares, followed by Byco Petroleum with 26.89 million shares, and Telecard Limited at 13.22 million shares.

Shares of 432 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 91 registered an increase, 329 recorded a fall, while 12 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE

