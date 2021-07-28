ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,278 Decreased By ▼ -409.49 (-0.86%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -166.31 (-0.87%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares end lower as Sydney extends lockdown

  • Bucking the trend, gold stocks rose 0.9% as bullion prices climbed against a weaker dollar
Reuters Updated 28 Jul 2021

Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday as the country's most populous city of Sydney extended a coronavirus lockdown by another four weeks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 7,379.3 at the end of trade, its lowest close since July 21.

Sydney, a city of 5 million people, on Wednesday told residents to stay at home until August 28 as it fights a flare-up of the virulent Delta coronavirus variant.

The worsening outbreak could lead to Australia's central bank delaying the tapering of its asset purchases from September to November, London-based research consultancy Capital Economics said in a note.

Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ edges up

Domestic consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in almost 13 years last quarter, data showed on Wednesday, but a milder rise in core inflation suggested the spike could be temporary.

"We can't see the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) being too alarmed by this data. They have made it quite clear that they anticipated a short-lived spike in inflation above the upper bound of their target," Netherlands' ING Group said in a note to clients.

Tech stocks dropped 2.1% as they tracked peers on Wall Street, where investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of results from top firms in the sector and a Federal Reserve announcement.

Energy stocks lost 1.4%, with gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd falling 2% and 1.4% respectively.

Financial stocks were also lower, with the "Big Four" banks falling in the range of 0.3% and 1.4%.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks rose 0.9% as bullion prices climbed against a weaker dollar.

Spark Infrastructure was the top gainer on the benchmark index, adding 5.4%, after a consortium that includes private equity giant KKR & Co Inc sweetened a buyout deal for the electricity infrastructure investor.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended flat at 12,595.3.

Coronavirus Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 S&P/NZX 50 Australia's central bank

Australia shares end lower as Sydney extends lockdown

Saudi FM assures COAS of unflinching support to Pakistan

Noor Mukadam murder case: Jaffers denounce Zahir, Adamjees say no support in any form

Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%

Pak Army called in as urban flooding hits parts of Islamabad following cloudburst

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

Highest import worth $6.3bn in June: Pasha warns of hard times ahead

Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

Noor Mukadam murder case: ‘Secret’ meeting of US officials with Zahir Jaffer criticised

Ex-mill sales tax step taken to forestall sugar price hike

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters