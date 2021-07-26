ANL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.14%)
ASC 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.58%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.66%)
FNEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
GGGL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.49%)
GGL 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.36%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.22%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.43%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
MLCF 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 168.91 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.72%)
PACE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
PTC 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-8.34%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 170.80 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.12%)
UNITY 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
WTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.46%)
BR100 5,225 Increased By ▲ 19.98 (0.38%)
BR30 26,991 Increased By ▲ 234.36 (0.88%)
KSE100 47,895 Increased By ▲ 102.37 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 48.68 (0.25%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ edges up

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher in early trade
Reuters 26 Jul 2021

Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street helped by upbeat earnings and signs of economic revival, while lockdowns in major Australian cities are likely to dampen investor sentiment.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 59.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed at a record high on Friday.

Australia shares slip as virus restrictions threaten economic recovery

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher in early trade.

Australian shares S&P/ASX S&P/NZX 50 index

