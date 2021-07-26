Markets
Australian shares poised to open higher, NZ edges up
26 Jul 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street helped by upbeat earnings and signs of economic revival, while lockdowns in major Australian cities are likely to dampen investor sentiment.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 59.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed at a record high on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher in early trade.
