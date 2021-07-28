Khursheed Shah’s bail plea rejected

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah in “assets beyond means” case.

The court turned down the plea for bail in a written verdict after reserving it on July 12, 2021.

The court expressed surprise over the facilities provided to Shah in jail and observed that how can the bail plea of a person be approved due to hardships in jail who didn’t spend a day in jail.

The court also observed that Shah had been living in sub-jail, which has put a question mark over our system.

The court stated that the Sukkur NICVD was declared sub-jail for Shah the day he was sent on judicial remand on November 9, 2019.

The court stated that Shah had been living normally in sub-jail, and the counsel for Shah didn’t give arguments about any threat to his life.

The SHC directed that the accused should be given opportunity of a fair trial and ordered to conclude the trial in six months.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

The SHC ordered the trial court to decide the reference after hearing the arguments and directed that plea for adjourning the hearing should not be accepted.

