ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bail granted to PTI Punjab MPA

Recorder Report 28 Jul 2021

LAHORE: A city magistrate allowed bail to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly Nazir Chohan in a case registered by Race Course police on a complaint of advisor to Prime Minister for on accountability and interior Mirza Shahaz Akbar.

Earlier the investigating officer stated that custody of the suspect was required for the verification of his video clip and voice.

The counsel of Chohan opposed the remand and said the offences mentioned in the FIR are bailabla and sought his bail.

The court allowing bail to Chohan against bail dong of one lace observed that the offences mentioned in the FIR were bailable and sought police report in the case and adjourned further hearing till August 10 next.

The police was directed to shift the MPA to jail on judicial remand if he failed to deposit the bonds.

Racecourse police had arrested Chohan from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office where he had gone to see its director general.

Police got examine Chohan medically and vaccinated him also.

According to the FIR, Akbar accused Chohan of making allegations concerning his religious beliefs on a television channel, which put his life at risk.

The FIR carried offences under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 298 (making statements with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153 (provoking to cause riot) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Chohan talking to newsmen outside the court said his arrest was illegal and unfair. He said police took no action on his application against Akbar. He demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of his arrest.

Chohan had visited the police station with a rally and presented himself for the arrest after the registration of the FIR against him in May last. However, the police had refused to arrest him, being not needed at that time.

The former secretary PTI Jehangir Tareen’s group spokesperson MNA Raja Riaz condemned the arrest of Chohan and said that his group would soon hold a meeting to formulate strategy in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI FIR Nazir Chohan Mirza Shahaz Akbar

Bail granted to PTI Punjab MPA

IMF revises GDP growth projection upward to 3.9pc

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

IMF warns developing states falling behind

Senate body grills ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

ECC likely to allow import of 100,000 MT of sugar

ECC to consider STPF 2020-25 today

Kashif youngest person to summit K2

2002 Policy: Nepra not sure whether IPPs secured illegal gains

Policy rate kept on hold at 7pc to support growth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.