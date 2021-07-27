ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.83%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.41%)
BYCO 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FNEL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
GGGL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
NETSOL 167.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
PACE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.84%)
TELE 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
TRG 167.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.27%)
UNITY 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1%)
WTL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,201 Increased By ▲ 24.36 (0.47%)
BR30 26,792 Increased By ▲ 80.69 (0.3%)
KSE100 47,884 Increased By ▲ 211.27 (0.44%)
KSE30 19,181 Increased By ▲ 73.66 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Haitian presidential security chief arrested over assassination

  • Civil had already been placed in solitary confinement at a prison in Delmas, near Port-au-Prince
AFP 27 Jul 2021

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haitian police said Monday they had arrested the head of Jovenel Moise's security as part of the ongoing investigation into the president's July 7 assassination.

Security chief Jean Laguel Civil is suspected of involvement in the plot that saw Moise killed at his home in the middle of the night by armed commandos who bypassed the president's guards without firing a shot.

Civil had already been placed in solitary confinement at a prison in Delmas, near Port-au-Prince.

15 dead in shooting was 'terrorist attack,' Haiti govt says

"I can confirm that Jean Laguel Civil was arrested Monday by police as part of the investigation into the assassination of president Jovenel Moise," police spokeswoman Marie Michelle Verrier told AFP.

Port-au-Prince commissioner Bed-Ford Claude had already ordered immigration authorities to prohibit four police officers who were responsible for Moise's security from leaving the country.

Police on Monday also issued a warrant for Wendelle Coq Thelot, a judge for the highest court in the country who had been fired by Moise.

