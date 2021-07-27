Pakistan State Oil seeks two LNG cargoes for September

SINGAPORE: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in September, a tender document posted on the company's website showed.

It is seeking the cargoes for delivery over Sept. 16-17 and Sept. 26-27 in a tender that closes on Aug. 20, according to the document.

State-owned Pakistan LNG is also seeking cargoes for delivery over September to November through two separate tenders.