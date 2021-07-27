ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.83%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.65%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
FNEL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
GGGL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 167.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
PACE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.84%)
TELE 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
TRG 167.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.27%)
UNITY 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1%)
WTL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 25.52 (0.49%)
BR30 26,797 Increased By ▲ 85.87 (0.32%)
KSE100 47,867 Increased By ▲ 194.45 (0.41%)
KSE30 19,177 Increased By ▲ 69.71 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia's New South Wales reports biggest daily COVID-19 caseload for 2021

  • A total of 172 new local cases were detected in New South Wales, up from 145 a day earlier
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

SYDNEY: New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Tuesday reported its biggest daily rise of locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the year as total infections in the latest outbreak from the highly infectious Delta variant neared 2,400.

A total of 172 new local cases were detected in New South Wales, up from 145 a day earlier.

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

Of the new cases, at least 60 spent time while infectious in the community while the isolation status of 32 cases remained under investigation, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

australia COVID19 New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Australia's New South Wales reports biggest daily COVID-19 caseload for 2021

Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Hascol ‘corruption’ issue lands in parliamentary panel

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters