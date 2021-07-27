ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
FCCL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.84%)
FFL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
GGL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
HUMNL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
MDTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.1%)
MLCF 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
NETSOL 168.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.72%)
PACE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
SNGP 50.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.64%)
TELE 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
TRG 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.38%)
UNITY 43.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 5,212 Increased By ▲ 35.46 (0.69%)
BR30 26,922 Increased By ▲ 211.4 (0.79%)
KSE100 47,869 Increased By ▲ 196.78 (0.41%)
KSE30 19,176 Increased By ▲ 68.72 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two Koreas agree to restore severed communications

  • But in a surprise announcement, the two sides said all communication lines were restored on Tuesday morning
AFP 27 Jul 2021

SEOUL: North and South Korea said Tuesday they had restored cross-border communications, more than a year after Pyongyang severed all official hotlines between the two rivals, who technically remain at war.

The North unilaterally cut off all official military and political communication links with the South in June last year after threats over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border.

The suspension came with inter-Korean ties at a standstill, despite three summits between the North's Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in in 2018.

North and South Korea open hotline between leaders: Seoul

But in a surprise announcement, the two sides said all communication lines were restored on Tuesday morning.

"According to the agreement made between the top leaders, the north and the south took a measure to re-operate all inter-Korean communication liaison lines from 10:00 on July 27," the North's official KCNA news agency reported.

The leaders of the two Koreas have exchanged personal letters since April aimed at improving ties, Moon's office said in a statement, and agreed to restore the hotlines as the first step.

"The two leaders also agreed to restore mutual trust between the two Koreas as soon as possible and move forward with the relationship again," it added.

The dovish South Korean president is credited with brokering the first-ever summit between North Korea and a sitting US president in Singapore in June 2018.

But Pyongyang largely cut off contact with Seoul following the collapse of a second summit between Kim and then US president Donald Trump in Hanoi that left nuclear talks at a standstill.

Singapore Pyongyang KCNA North and South Korea

Two Koreas agree to restore severed communications

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Hascol ‘corruption’ issue lands in parliamentary panel

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters