LPG storage & refilling plant inaugurated in Fatehpur

27 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan has inaugurated the LPG Storage and Refilling Plant of Shaheen Energy Limited in Fatehpur District Layyah Punjab.

The state of the art LPG Storage & Refilling facility will cater the needs of cheap fuel in the form of LPG in far flung areas of South Punjab.

The facility, which has been installed at the international standards equipped with modern storage & refilling machinery will also create job opportunities in district Layyah and adjoining areas.

Federal Minister Mehboob Sultan commended the insulation of gas facility in backward area of Layyah and said that LPG, being fuel of poor families would be available easily at affordable prices to local people. Yaqoob Sheikh, Parliamentary Secretary Economic Affairs also spoke on the occasion and said that LPG facility is another jewel in the crown of Shaheen Group of Companies, which has tremendous record of successes in different sectors.

MNA Afzal Dhandhla said that LPG plant in district Layyah is a great initiative, which would greatly contribute in economy of South Punjab in terms of employment generation as well as will supply LPG fuel to common man at his doorstep.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

