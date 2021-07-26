Coronavirus
UNESCO grants world heritage status to Madrid's park

Reuters 26 Jul 2021

MADRID: UNESCO added Madrid's historic Paseo del Prado boulevard and Retiro Park to its list of world heritage sites on Sunday.

The tree-lined Paseo del Prado, in the centre of the Spanish capital, is home to the Prado museum, while Retiro Park, just off the Paseo del Prado, is one of the city's most visited attractions.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was quick to celebrate the news, tweeting "Deserved recognition for a space in the capital that enhances our historic, artistic and cultural legacy".

El Retiro ("The Retreat"), an urban green space with a boating lake enjoyed by both locals and tourists, was originally a palace and gardens built for the personal use of King Felipe IV in the 17th Century.

