Polling for AJK elections peacefully held in KP

PESHAWAR: Polling for two reserved seats of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jummu and Kashmir Elections was peacefully concluded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. The polling for LA XLV Kashmir Valley-VI and LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI constituencies, which was started at 8 am, continued without break till 5pm. No untoward incident was reported from any district of KP.

Voters in premises of polling stations were allowed to cast votes after 5 pm.

After Zuhar prayer, registered Kashmiris voters despite scorching heat thronged to polling stations in different districts and polled votes. Long queues of voters were seen at Shaheed Osama Zafar Government High School No 2 polling station Peshawar City besides others polling stations where they cast votes in a free and transparent manner.

However, the turned out in morning was comparatively low than afternoon time.

Later on, counting of votes were started in presence of political agents of the candidates and unofficial results would be declared shortly.

Great enthusiasm were witnessed among Kashmiris including young voters inside and outside of the polling stations on the election day

Candidates have setup polling camps outside polling stations to facilitate voters. Young voters were kept informed about their votes' numbers in the voters lists and polling procedure.

Kashmiris living in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa voted for LA-XLV Kashmir Valley-VI seat where close contest is expected among Ahmad Shahid Mushtaq (Football), Abdul Majid Khan (PTI), Abdul Nasir Khan (Truck) and Noorul Bari (JI).

In Mardan district, Kashmiries voters' casted votes at two polling stations setup at Govt Girls High School College Chowk in a peaceful atmosphere.

Similarly in Bannu district, polling was peacefully held at Govt Degree College No 2 Bannu where each polling booth for both constituencies were setup.

Kashmiries settled in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, South Waziristan, Swat, Batgram, Buner, Tank, Charsadda, Chitral, Shangla, Swabi, Kohat, Kohistan, Lakki Marwat, Lower Dir and Mohmand have also exercised right of franchise for LA-XLV Kashmir Valley-XI in a free and transparent manner.

Total registered voters in the constituency were 6,951 including 3,860 male and 3,091 female for whom 41 polling stations including seven for male, nine for female and 25 combined were setup.

Likewise, 64 polling booths were established including 29 for male, 32 female and three combined.

As many 41 presiding officers supervised the polling process with assistance of polling officers and assistant returning officers.

Kashmiries voters in large number also polled votes for LA-XXXIX Jammu-VI seat consists of 23 districts in two provinces including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Buner, Charsadda, Karak, Kohistan, Mohmand, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Swat, Swabi, Upper Dir and Chitral.

A total of 13 candidates are in the run for this constituency including Chaudhary Fakhar Zaman (PPP), Nazia Niaz (PTI) and Raja Sadeeq (PMLN) where tough contest is expected.

The law enforcement agencies and police were deployed outside of the polling stations and arms, ammunition and mobile phones were not allowed inside polling stations.