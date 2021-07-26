New mini-micro hydel stations inaugurated in Chitral

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to KP CM on Energy & Power Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand has visited Chitral valley and inaugurated 11 mini-micro hydel power stations. Out of the total recently inaugurated mini-micro hydel stations 5 projects are situated in Kalash, 5 in Garam Chashma, and one in Sheshi valley.

The projects have the capacity generation of 1.7 MW cheap electricity. The electricity produced by these projects will be supplied to 4000 households of these valleys.

Addressing on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that that the government is committed to provide cheap, clean and green electricity to the people. He further stated that these projects will boost economic activities and development of health and education sectors in the region and discourage deforestation.

He also added that keeping in view the huge potential of hydropower available in Chitral and the increasing local demand, more mini micro power projects will be constructed in the area during the Phase-II of the MMHPs Projects.

During visit, the Special Assistant also reviewed progress on other ongoing hydro power projects including the 69 MW Lawi HPP and 4.2 MW Reshun HPP being undertaken by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization.

He was accompanied by CEO PEDO, Project Director MMHPs and other senior officials of PEDO.

Earlier in his briefing to the Special Assistant on Energy and Power, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engineer Mohammad Naeem Khan said that that based on the fruitful results of the first phase of MMHPs project and demand of the people, further 672 MMHPs will be constructed in 21 districts of the province during the 2nd Phase. During the visit to site of Lawi HPP, Special Assistant on Energy and Power expressed his dissatisfaction on the slow pace of work on the project.

He directed the project authorities to expedite the pace of work and ensure speedy completion of the project. During his visit to 4.2 MW Reshun Hydro power project, Special Assistant on Energy & Power reviewed the physical work of rehabilitation of the power plant which was washed away by floods during 2015.

He expressed his satisfaction over the physical work on the project and directed the project authorities to ensure completion of the remaining work in the minimum possible time. On his way back, Special Assistant also visited 40.8 MW Koto HPP. He was briefed on the latest physical progress of the project. Project Director Koto HPP informed that the project completion was delayed due to non issuance of import duty concession certificate by Power Division Islamabad. He stated that the project will hopefully be commissioned soon.

