Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,016
4524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,004,694
2,81924hr
6.32% positivity
Sindh
364,784
Punjab
352,682
Balochistan
29,494
Islamabad
85,519
KPK
141,627
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

The spectre of IS

Hamid Khan 26 Jul 2021

The spectre of so-called Islamic State (IS) is far from over is a fact that has found its best expression from what happened in Iraq a couple of days ago. According to media reports, Iraq was in mourning last Tuesday for at least 36 people killed when a bomb rippled through a crowded Baghdad market in what the Islamic State group's "jihadists" claimed as a suicide attack. The bloody carnage, one of the deadliest attack in years in the war-scarred country, killed mostly women and children on the eve of Eidul Azha.

This ghastly incident, no doubt, has sparked revulsion and renewed fears about the reach of the IS. Having said that, I would urge our authorities concerned to keep a watchful eye on the IS in Afghanistan where it has deepened its footprints in recent years. The current highly volatile situation in Afghanistan could possibly throw up an opportunity for this outfit to spread its tentacles beyond this landlocked country.

Hamid Khan (Quetta)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Islamic State Islamic State group IS jihadists EidulAzha spectre of IS

Hamid Khan

The spectre of IS

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement: Report

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Two killed, several injured

Israel launches direct flights to Morocco

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade

UK minister apologises for urging people not to 'cower from' Covid

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon

London roads flood as storms roll in

Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.