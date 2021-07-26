Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,016
4524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,004,694
2,81924hr
6.32% positivity
Sindh
364,784
Punjab
352,682
Balochistan
29,494
Islamabad
85,519
KPK
141,627
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Unilever second quarter underlying sales rise 5pc

Reuters 26 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Unilever Plc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected underlying sales growth for the second quarter and first half as consumers cooked more meals at home, but it reduced its full-year operating margin forecast due to surging commodity costs.

Underlying sales for the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise rose 5% in the three months that ended June 30, beating the 4.8% analysts had expected, according to a company supplied consensus.

Half-year sales came in 5.4% higher, above the 5.3% forecast and ahead of the group's mid-term target of 3-5% growth.

The company said it now expected full-year underlying operating margins to be flat compared to slightly up earlier.

"Unilever has delivered a strong first half, with underlying sales growth of 5.4% driven by our continued focus on operational excellence," Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said in a statement, noting growing cost inflation pressure.

The $112 billion company's results come at a time of a controversy over its U.S. subsidiary Ben & Jerry's move to end ice-cream sales in occupied Palestinian territories that has caused a backlash against the brand in Israel.

The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations, the re-opening of developed economies and nearly $6 trillion in U.S. government relief since the pandemic's outbreak are fuelling demand for everything from cars to restaurant meals, straining the supply chain, creating labour shortages and driving up commodity prices.

Underlying earnings per share for the company that counts Lipton teas and TreSemme shampoo among the 400 brands it sells, came in at 1.33 euros for the first half, also beating the 1.24 euro ($1.46) average estimate. Underlying operating margin fell 1 percentage point, less than the 1.2 percentage point drop analysts had been expecting.

Overall, first-half turnover came in at 25.8 billion euros, a touch above the 25.7 billion euros analysts had expected.

unilever Unilever Plc Dove soap Hellmann's mayonnaise

Unilever second quarter underlying sales rise 5pc

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement: Report

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Two killed, several injured

Israel launches direct flights to Morocco

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Putin warns of 'lethal' strikes at Russian warship parade

UK minister apologises for urging people not to 'cower from' Covid

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon

London roads flood as storms roll in

Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.