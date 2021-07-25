Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Bandipora distinct, on Saturday, taking the number of slain youth to four since Friday.

The troops martyred the two youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Sumlar area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came. Earlier, three Indian soldiers were injured in an attack in the same area. In the meantime, one Indian soldier was killed and another injured in a landmine blast in Mankote area of Poonch district, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a report released by Kashmir Media Service, on Saturday, maintained that Indian troops have intensified the extra-judicial killing of Kashmiris in the so-called CASOs in the territory.

The report noted that the troops have martyred 28 Kashmiris in the ongoing month of July so far while 16 Kashmiris were shot dead by the brutal occupational troops in the last month of June. It pointed out that the troops had martyred 95,806 Kashmiris since January 1989 till 30 June 2021 in IIOJK.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement issued in occupied Srinagar called for a complete shutdown on Tuesday against the Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind's proposed visit to IIOJK. Kovind is reportedly arriving in the occupied territory on Sunday on a three-day visit.

The APHC spokesman urged the freedom-loving people of Kashmir to observe civil curfew on Tuesday as the visit is tantamount to rub salt to the bleeding wounds of Kashmiris, who under the worst kind of military siege, especially since 5th August 2019, have been deprived of all fundamental rights.

Indian Traffic Police have issued an advisory announcing that vehicular movement will be restricted on Boulevard-Gupkar Road in Occupied Srinagar from Sunday to Tuesday for security reasons due to scheduled visit of Indian president.

The occupation authorities for the first time issued domicile certificate to a non-Kashmiri husband of Dr Nidhi Sharma. This became possible after the authorities recently added a clause to the J&K Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, allowing the spouse of a native woman married outside the territory to apply for a domicile certificate. Previously Kashmiris had to wait for at least 15 years to obtain domicile certificate in favour of those females who were married outside IIOJK.

On the other hand, Indian Central Bureau of Investigations on Saturday raided 40 locations across the territory in connection with the fake gun license case. The case was handed over to the CBI in 2018 after startling revelations that 40,000 fake gun licenses were issued to non-Kashmiris in Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kupwara districts on forged documents.

The sleuths of India's National Investigation Agency raided the residence of freedom activist, Mohammad Amin Butt, at Badhat Saroor in Drabshala area of Kishtwar district and seized his property.

The President of Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet while asserting that a spyware used against terrorists has been weaponised to deal with political opponents and dissenters, stated that Modi-led BJP government has taken a leaf out of how Britishers would suspect and treat Indians during the colonial era.