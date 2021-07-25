ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
PCB, franchisees agree to hold HBL-PSL-7 in 2022

Muhammad Saleem 25 Jul 2021

LAHORE: After the successful completion of HBL-PSL-6, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and HBL Pakistan Super League franchisees agreed that the seventh edition of the HBL-PSL will be held in January and February next year.

During a teleconference in which the PCB was represented by Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, GM Commercial Imran Ahmed Khan and PSL Senior General Manager Operations Usman Wahla - the two parties also discussed a way forward in regards to the new commercial rights cycle and established a framework for rights evaluation and their subsequent sale.

The franchisees representatives who attended the meeting included: Salman Iqbal and Tariq Wasi (both Karachi Kings), Sameen Rana (Lahore Qalandars), Haider Azhar (Multan Sultans), Nadeem Omar (Quetta Gladiators), Nausherwan Effandi (Peshawar Zalmi) and Ali Naqvi (Islamabad United).

Moreover, a total of 32 U-19 players from across the country will take part in an eight-week long training camp that begins at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre at the National Stadium, Karachi on July 29.

The 32 probables included all 17 members of the Pakistan U19 squad that was chosen for the April tour of Bangladesh that had to be postponed days before the team's departure due to rise of Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh.

The camp will be conducted in the supervision of U19 and Shaheen's Head Coach Ijaz Ahmed along with the U19 support staff.

The camp will not only provide extensive practice, training and scenario-based match practice to the Pakistan U19 squad for next year's ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (West Indies, January 2021) but it will also provide valuable exposure to the rest of the probables in a High Performance camp environment.

Besides cricket and fitness drills, the camp will also focus on grooming the players in various other life aspects that will be critical in their growth as cricketers and as potential Pakistan stars of the future.

Chair of the Junior Selection Committee Saleem Jaffer said: "This is an extensive eight-week camp which will provide great exposure to the 32 players who are the future of Pakistan's men's cricket.

We have a quality coaching staff that will look after the players, our aim is to provide the Pakistan probables for next year's ICC U19 World Cup, the best possible practice and training ahead of the big event."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

