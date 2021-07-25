Remembering Arif Nizami

Senior journalist and political commentator Arif Nizami was a highly prolific professional. Not only was he an astute Editor/writer, he was also extremely good at publication/marketing aspects of newspapers. He was highly impressive insofar as his methodological approach to country's politics was concerned. He was, no doubt, the true inheritor of the legacy of his late father Hameed Nizami, who too was among the country's top editors. Arif will always be remembered for his highly valuable contributions to the profession of journalism and happy demeanour. May Almighty God always shower His blessings on the departed soul. Aameen

Shaukat Raza (Karachi)

