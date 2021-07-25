Seven missing as boat capsizes

CHINIOT: Seven people went missing after a boat capsized in River Chenab, near Kalari Road Dost Muhammad Lali Bridge, some 45 kilometers away from here on Friday late night. Tehsildar Bhawana Ch Ashraf said on Saturday that thirteen members of an Arain family were on board when the boat sank off after colliding with a pillar of bridge.

Missing people were identified as Zain Abbas (6), Ali Hassan (6), Rafia (8), Mazhar (18), Sarfraz (30), Amina (18), Kaneez (40) and Rabia Bibi (18). Those who were rescued identified as Aslam (40), Shahid (12), Muhammad Khan (14), Samar Abbas (22) and Ozaifa (12).

The divers of Rescue-1122 have fished out the dead body of Amina Bibi. All the victims belonged to Wanoka Lalian and Kaloka Bhawana. Meanwhile, DPO Bilal Zafar has taken the notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.