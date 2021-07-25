Deutsche Bank's PLS rates

KARACHI: The Deutsche Bank has declared the rates of profit and payment of return to the depositors for the half year ended on June 30, 2021.

============================================ Type of Average Deposits Rate ============================================ - 7 to 29 days notice deposits 6.43% - 1 month term deposits 6.52% - 2 months term deposits 6.53% - 3 months term deposits 6.50% - 6 months term deposits 6.52% - Saving Accounts 5.50% - Saving Accounts "Special Rate" 6.23% ============================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021