Deutsche Bank's PLS rates
25 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The Deutsche Bank has declared the rates of profit and payment of return to the depositors for the half year ended on June 30, 2021.
============================================
Type of Average
Deposits Rate
============================================
- 7 to 29 days notice
deposits 6.43%
- 1 month term deposits 6.52%
- 2 months term deposits 6.53%
- 3 months term deposits 6.50%
- 6 months term deposits 6.52%
- Saving Accounts 5.50%
- Saving Accounts "Special Rate"
6.23%
============================================
