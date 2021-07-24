ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
PSL 7 to take place in January-February: PCB

  • Karachi and Lahore to host 17 matches each
Syed Ahmed 24 Jul 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in January-February next year.

The decision was made during a teleconference between officials of the PCB and the PSL franchises on Saturday.

Business Recorder had reported earlier this month regarding PCB's scheduling predicament for PSL 7 over the expected series against Australia in February-March, 2022.

PCB faces scheduling dilemma for PSL 7 over Australia series

PSL tournaments have been organised in the February-March slot since the inception of the event. However, the PCB is expecting to host Australia for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is during the same period.

The board had earlier proposed the March-April window for the tournament but decided against it to avoid a possible clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The January-February slot is not free either as the Big Bash League (BBL) is played then. The tournament engages a number of T20 players that also take part in the PSL. Weather in Punjab, which tends to be foggy during this time of year, will be another challenge for the cricket board.

PCB chairman vows next HBL-PSL-7 in Pakistan

To cope with this, the PCB has decided to start the tournament in Karachi early January and move it to Lahore in February. Karachi and Lahore are expected to host 17 matches each with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The last two editions of the marquee event have been marred with Covid-19, like other sports events around the world. The PSL 5 and 6 were completed in two parts after being halted due to a Covid-19 outbreak in bio-secure bubbles.

PSL 7 in Pakistan PSL 7 schedule PSL 7 schedule changed

