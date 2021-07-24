Maryam optimistic about victory in AJK polls

LAHORE: Terming AJK elections as a test case for the PML-N ahead of general elections in the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed optimism that the PML-N would emerge victorious in the AJK polls.

Maryam chaired a video link meeting of the party leaders on Thursday and assigned duties for the Election Day on Sunday in Kashmir. She asked the party leaders to reach AJK and thwart rigging plan of the ruling PTI.

Talking to the party leaders, Maryam said, if her party won the AJK election, they would also win the general elections in Pakistan. She advised Rana Mubashar, Malik Nadeem Kamran and others, to reach Kashmir and must stop the possible rigging on the Election Day.

Sources claimed that Maryam told the party leaders that during the election campaign, the people of Kashmir expressed historic love and support for PML-N. She congratulated the leaders, workers and supporters of PML-N on the extremely successful campaign.

Among others, the PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, Attaullah Tarar, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Kamran Michael attended the meeting through video link.

Moreover, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique told media on Friday that elections to be held in AJK belonged to the party provided the election commission succeeded in stopping the federal government from intervening. Holding, free, fair and transparent elections, is the duty of Election Commission, he said.

Saad maintained that public gatherings addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in AJK were flopped.

"The so-called selective accountability will not last long; it was high time for the people to wake up from their slumber now," he stressed.

He further said the people of Kashmir are politically conscious and vote in favour of the PML-N. He disclosed that an accountability court in Islamabad had been built at the site of federal lodges.

"What was the point in snatching that place from the MNAs where they would pay for their stay," he questioned?

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told media here on Friday that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

"Kashmir will be made a part of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," she said, adding: "The PM has emerged as an ambassador of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by raising voice at every global forum."

She alleged that the AJK PM who is contesting election is misusing his office. She asked the CEC AJK to take notice of misuse of official position by the candidates. Dr. Firdous Awan claimed that the PTI and its allies would emerge victorious in AJK elections and form next government.

