Afghan ambassador's daughter: FO denounces Indian ministry's remarks

Recorder Report 24 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: While calling upon India to refrain from its smear propaganda campaign against Pakistan, the Foreign Office has denounced gratuitous and unwarranted remarks by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding the recent incident involving the daughter of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan.

In a statement issued here, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez denounced the remarks by the Indian ministry while noting that India has no locus standi, whatsoever, on the matter.

India's malicious smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known and independent organizations including EU DisinfoLab have established India's credentials as a purveyor of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally, he added.

Hafeez said that even in the wake of the reported incident involving the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador, Indian propaganda machinery against Pakistan was active and fake pictures of the ambassador's daughter were being circulated by Indian Twitter handles and websites.

It is unfortunate that India used such an incident to peddle false narrative against Pakistan, his statement read.

He maintained that the only domains where India has set standards are state-sponsored terrorism, illegal occupation, disregard of UN resolutions, mass murders and repression against women in the territory under its illegal occupation, political violence against minorities, and running organized fake propaganda networks around the world; and is, therefore, in no position to pontificate on 'standards' for other countries.

"We remain determined to pushback against unabated Indian machinations and also to draw attention towards India's role of a spoiler in the ongoing Afghan peace process," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Foreign office Indian Ministry of External Affairs Afghan ambassador Zahid Hafeez propaganda campaign daughter of the Ambassador

