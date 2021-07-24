Kamal expresses grief over Hyderabad incident

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, while expressing deep grief over the death of nine people on the second day of Eidul Azha as a result of an explosion of a transformer near Akbari Mosque in Latifabad No. 8 in Hyderabad and non-availability of medical aid at the Hyderabad Civil Hospital, held WAPDA, federal and Sindh governments directly responsible for what he said “criminal negligence and biased attitude”.

In a statement, he said that “WAPDA’s criminal negligence, the federal and provincial governments’ bias” had rendered the entire Hyderabad plunging in a phase of mourning.

“The attitude of the rulers is causing great public outrage. If the rulers do not correct their behaviour immediately, there will be a strong reaction that will shatter the power of the rulers, and then nobody could hold the public responsible,” he said.

Despite many complaints by the people about oil spills from the transformers, no one paid heed.

“The federal minister for energy, the Sindh chief minister and the Sindh health minister will have to answer for the loss of innocent human lives,” he stated.

