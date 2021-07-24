PARTLY FACETIOUS: Remembering Arif Nizami

“He was my very first boss after I graduated from the London School of Economics and…”

“Who?”

“Arif Nizami and need I add he was generous to a fault in giving us raw recruits that we all were not only training as journalists but also unlimited exposure – he carried us on the front pages and encouraged us to lecture in academic institutions and…”

“Many of the big names in print and television today are trained by him.”

“Indeed and understand the concept of editor-must.”

“Hey if you are the boss you gotta have some control over what is covered and what isn’t. But he was a boss who encouraged initiative and good work and The Trio – the leadership of the three national parties – would do well to emulate that approach.”

“That’s right, but Arif sb loved gossip that transcended celebrities be they from politics, or media or actors/actresses or…”

“Ha, ha, that’s right, on occasion if you walked out of the room you couldn’t be sure that he hadn’t come up with a well-deserved epithet for you, I recall one reporter left the room who considered himself God’s gift to journalism and Arif sb gave him the epithet of ahmaq (silly)…”

“I remember and with good reason as the reporter had narrated his exclusive to a colleague in another paper who published the report the same day thereby killing his own exclusive…”

“Yeah, but you have to admit that he chose his profession well – I mean journalists and gossip go together.”

“Hey I recall The Khan getting irritated with him because Arif sb released news of his second marriage before The Khan’s Whatsapp divorce but the report was accurate.”

“Indeed it was, but he gossiped about non-celebrities with his team or with his friends only but as far as politicians were concerned he did not gossip – he gave news.”

“Hmm, I remember the story of Benazir Bhutto’s dismissal was published before Benazir Bhutto knew of it…”

“And he knew well how to lose a battle or two and focus on winning the war.”

“Except with his Uncle!”

“Families are difficult but I tell you there are many who believe that both - Arif sb and his Uncle -lost that war.”

“I sincerely hope his legacy remains – there is his paper, his staff, his heirs…”

“And don’t forget people like me who he trained and who will forever be grateful to him for his invaluable training.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021